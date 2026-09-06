Creative Arts Emmys: Bad Bunny, Jimmy Kimmel among winners

The documentary series Mr. Scorsese won the award for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay took home the award for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special, while Tucci in Italy was named Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

The Librarians won Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, and Antiques Roadshow was named Best Structured Reality Program.