Nikitin Dheer joins Venkatesh-Trivikram's 'AK47'

The upcoming Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47), starring Venkatesh Daggubati , has added a new member to its cast. Actor Nikitin Dheer, recently seen in Housefull 5, has started shooting for Trivikram Srinivas 's film. However, details about his character are still under wraps.

Role details Dheer's role will be 'edgily new and different' Sources close to the production team have revealed that Dheer's role in AK47 is "edgily new and different" from his previous work. Speaking about his experience, Dheer told IANS, "I have begun shooting for the same, and it's been a very good experience so far." "The South industry has always treated me well, and I look forward to more work here. God willing."

Co-star admiration 'Always good to work with such stalwarts' Dheer also spoke about working with Daggubati, calling him a "gem of a person" with immense experience. He said, "Venkatesh Sir is a gem of a person and comes with huge experience. It's always good to work with such stalwarts...one's learning graph becomes stronger." Apart from Dheer and Daggubati, AK47 also stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role. The film is produced by S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Advertisement