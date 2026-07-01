'Nimbooda Nimbooda' lyrics in Odisha textbook: What's the controversy
What's the story
A major printing error in an Odisha Class 5 English textbook has sparked controversy after the lyrics of the folk song Nimbooda Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam were included in one of the lessons. The incident raised questions about the editorial and approval processes for school textbooks. Notably, the song, picturized on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil... remains one of Bollywood's most iconic dance numbers.
Additional discrepancies
Other Bollywood songs also featured in textbooks
The issue isn't isolated to just one textbook. The Class 8 English textbook features Rind Posh Maal as a Kashmiri folk song, known through Mission Kashmir. Furthermore, The Indian Express reported that the Odia folk song Raja Doli has been included in the Class 5 English textbook, and the lyrics of Bumbro... Bumbro from Mission Kashmir have appeared in the Class 3 textbook.
Public reaction
Social media users express disbelief over blunder
The incident has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users questioning how such an obvious mistake could have slipped through multiple rounds of scrutiny. One user asked, "Is the @DHE_Odisha and the @dpradhanbjp blind toc what is being taught in schools? On what basis were these textbooks approved? Where was the review committee before publication?" Another wrote, "Can't believe such blunder in children's education book."
Song's legacy
Meanwhile, know more about 'Nimbooda Nimbooda'
Despite the controversy, Nimbooda Nimbooda continues to be one of the most iconic songs associated with Rai Bachchan. Originally based on a Rajasthani folk song, the track was recreated for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Composed by Ismail Darbar and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti and Karsan Sagathia, the song became an instant hit.