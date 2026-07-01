'Nimbooda Nimbooda' lyrics in Odisha textbook: What's the controversy

Public reaction

Social media users express disbelief over blunder

The incident has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users questioning how such an obvious mistake could have slipped through multiple rounds of scrutiny. One user asked, "Is the @DHE_Odisha and the @dpradhanbjp blind toc what is being taught in schools? On what basis were these textbooks approved? Where was the review committee before publication?" Another wrote, "Can't believe such blunder in children's education book."