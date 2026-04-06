Nitesh Tiwari reveals 'Ramayana' will explore different shades of Ravana
What's the story
Director Nitesh Tiwari has revealed that his upcoming film Ramayana will not portray Ravana as simply a one-dimensional villain. The character, played by Yash, will have a nuanced, layered portrayal. "There was so much more to him than just being one black character," Tiwari told Collider at the teaser launch event in Los Angeles.
Character depth
Tiwari elaborated on why Ravana's character is important
Tiwari elaborated on Ravana's character, saying, "See, Ravana had so many aspects to his life. He was a great warrior, he was an accomplished musician, a scholar, a benevolent king...a great Shiva devotee." "Now, why it's very important for us to showcase all these bits is because there is a very important lesson." "You can have all these great qualities, but if you are governed by vengeance and driven by ego, you know what the result is going to be."
Film insights
More about 'Ramayana'
Apart from Yash, Ramayana also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is co-produced by Yash and Namit Malhotra. In April 2025, Yash had expressed his excitement about co-producing Ramayana. "It has been my long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level," he had told Variety.