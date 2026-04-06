Nitesh Tiwari reveals 'Ramayana' will explore different shades of Ravana

Character depth

Tiwari elaborated on why Ravana's character is important

Tiwari elaborated on Ravana's character, saying, "See, Ravana had so many aspects to his life. He was a great warrior, he was an accomplished musician, a scholar, a benevolent king...a great Shiva devotee." "Now, why it's very important for us to showcase all these bits is because there is a very important lesson." "You can have all these great qualities, but if you are governed by vengeance and driven by ego, you know what the result is going to be."