Nivin Pauly's 'Prathichaya' to hit JioHotstar on April 24
What's the story
The Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly and directed by B Unnikrishnan, is set for its digital release after a lukewarm run in theaters. The film, which was released on March 26, will now be available on JioHotstar from April 24. It's Pauly's second release of the year after Baby Girl.
Storyline
Plot of 'Prathichaya'
Set against an alternate political backdrop in Kerala, Prathichaya follows John, a tech entrepreneur who is reluctantly drawn into politics after a scandal rocks his influential family. The film explores John's struggle to protect his father's reputation while uncovering the truth amidst power struggles, media pressure, and hidden conspiracies. The cast also includes Sharaf U Dheen, Harisree Ashokan, Sai Kumar, Ann Augustine, Vishnu Agasthya, Nishanth Sagar, and Neethu Krishna.
Box office performance
Box office collection of the film
Released during the State Assembly Elections, Prathichaya failed to attract audiences. The film reportedly opened at around ₹65L on day one and earned ₹4.96 crore domestically by the end of its box-office run. The film features music by Justin Varghese and cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj.