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Nivin Pauly's 'Prathichaya' to hit JioHotstar on April 24

By Isha Sharma 05:22 pm Apr 19, 202605:22 pm

What's the story

The Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly and directed by B Unnikrishnan, is set for its digital release after a lukewarm run in theaters. The film, which was released on March 26, will now be available on JioHotstar from April 24. It's Pauly's second release of the year after Baby Girl.