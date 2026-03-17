Nivin Pauly's 'Prathichaya' to clash with 'Drishyam 3'

Film's focus

More about 'Prathichaya'

Prathichaya delves into the intricacies of state politics, focusing on two major parties. Menon is expected to play the role of an astute leader and the Chief Minister of the state, while Pauly will be his confidante. The trailer hints at exploring events during a former Chief Minister's rule and a fictionalized corporate honcho's involvement. Sharaf U Dheen plays the antagonist opposite Pauly.