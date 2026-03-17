Nivin Pauly's 'Prathichaya' to clash with 'Drishyam 3'
What's the story
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has announced the release date of his upcoming political thriller Prathichaya. The film will hit theaters on March 26, 2026, a week before Mohanlal's highly-anticipated thriller Drishyam 3 releases on April 2. Directed by B Unnikrishnan and co-starring senior actor-filmmaker Balachandra Menon, Prathichaya was earlier scheduled for a March release but only now has a confirmed date.
Film's focus
More about 'Prathichaya'
Prathichaya delves into the intricacies of state politics, focusing on two major parties. Menon is expected to play the role of an astute leader and the Chief Minister of the state, while Pauly will be his confidante. The trailer hints at exploring events during a former Chief Minister's rule and a fictionalized corporate honcho's involvement. Sharaf U Dheen plays the antagonist opposite Pauly.
Career updates
Pauly's recent and upcoming films
Pauly was last seen in Baby Girl, which received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film, directed by Arun Varma, is currently streaming on SonyLiv. Before that, he starred in Sarvam Maya, a blockbuster hit where he played a struggling guitarist who encounters a friendly spirit. His upcoming projects include the Tamil film Benz and the Malayalam movie Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.