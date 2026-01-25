Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' to hit JioCinema on January 30
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly's new Malayalam supernatural comedy, Sarvam Maya, drops on JioHotstar January 30, 2026.
The film follows Prabhendu Namboothiri, an atheist guitarist from a priestly Kerala family, who heads back home after his Europe plans fall through—only to end up meeting a ghost during an exorcism.
Where can you watch it?
You'll find Sarvam Maya streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from January 30, 2026.
What's the vibe?
The ghost, Delulu (real name: Maya Mathew Manjooran), is quirky and forgetful. She forms a bond with Prabhendu.
Some early reviews have been positive.