Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' to hit JioCinema on January 30 Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

Nivin Pauly's new Malayalam supernatural comedy, Sarvam Maya, drops on JioHotstar January 30, 2026.

The film follows Prabhendu Namboothiri, an atheist guitarist from a priestly Kerala family, who heads back home after his Europe plans fall through—only to end up meeting a ghost during an exorcism.