'Euphoria' S03 might be last season, 'no plans' for S04

After Zendaya recently hinted that Euphoria may conclude with its upcoming third season, creator Sam Levinson has now confirmed there are currently "no plans" for a fourth season. Speaking to Variety at the Season 3 premiere red carpet event, Levinson said he writes "every season like it's the last season." He added that his focus is on delivering a solid third season.

Season focus Levinson wants to deliver a 'slam dunk' season Levinson said, "I want to finish this as strong as I can. I'm cutting [episodes] seven and eight still. I'm putting some finishing touches." "I just want to deliver a f***ing slam dunk season." Last week, Zendaya had hinted at the possibility of Euphoria's third season being its last during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. HBO has not shared any details about upcoming seasons.

Tribute Season 3 will pay tribute to Angus Cloud The third season will also pay tribute to the late Angus Cloud, who played Fez and passed away in July 2023. Levinson told Variety that the new episodes will "keep him alive" through the story. "Losing Angus was really hard for us as a production. I loved him very deeply," he said. "I fought hard to keep him clean."

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Reflection On Eric Dane's final appearance in 'Euphoria' Levinson also reflected on the loss of Eric Dane. He said he told Dane there was "no pressure" to return after the ALS diagnosis, but the actor wanted to be there. "When he showed up, I noticed that his speech was a little slurred," Levinson recalled. "I said, 'This works perfectly. We're gonna put five beer bottles in front of you, and you're about to say all of the shit you would never say if you were sober.'"

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