'Euphoria' S03 might be last season, 'no plans' for S04
What's the story
After Zendaya recently hinted that Euphoria may conclude with its upcoming third season, creator Sam Levinson has now confirmed there are currently "no plans" for a fourth season. Speaking to Variety at the Season 3 premiere red carpet event, Levinson said he writes "every season like it's the last season." He added that his focus is on delivering a solid third season.
Season focus
Levinson wants to deliver a 'slam dunk' season
Levinson said, "I want to finish this as strong as I can. I'm cutting [episodes] seven and eight still. I'm putting some finishing touches." "I just want to deliver a f***ing slam dunk season." Last week, Zendaya had hinted at the possibility of Euphoria's third season being its last during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. HBO has not shared any details about upcoming seasons.
Tribute
Season 3 will pay tribute to Angus Cloud
The third season will also pay tribute to the late Angus Cloud, who played Fez and passed away in July 2023. Levinson told Variety that the new episodes will "keep him alive" through the story. "Losing Angus was really hard for us as a production. I loved him very deeply," he said. "I fought hard to keep him clean."
Reflection
On Eric Dane's final appearance in 'Euphoria'
Levinson also reflected on the loss of Eric Dane. He said he told Dane there was "no pressure" to return after the ALS diagnosis, but the actor wanted to be there. "When he showed up, I noticed that his speech was a little slurred," Levinson recalled. "I said, 'This works perfectly. We're gonna put five beer bottles in front of you, and you're about to say all of the shit you would never say if you were sober.'"
Premiere details
Everything we know about 'Euphoria' S03
The third season of Euphoria will premiere on HBO on April 12. It's been four years since the show's acclaimed second season, and most of the main cast members are set to return, including Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, and Dane (one of his last filmed appearances after he died earlier this year).