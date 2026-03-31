'Euphoria' returns in April: New trailer, cast, plot, release date

The third season of HBO 's hit series Euphoria is set to premiere on April 12, after a four-year hiatus. The show, which stars Zendaya , Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, follows a group of young adults dealing with love, friendship, trauma, sex, and drug addiction. In December, showrunner Sam Levinson said he feels "strongly this is our best season yet." Here's all you need to know about it.

Season overview Trailer promises more drama and betrayal The first trailer for Euphoria's third season was released in January. It shows Rue (Zendaya) in trouble with drug dealer Laurie. The new trailer sheds some more light on the characters. Rue is being hunted by someone called Alamo as well as the police; Cassie (Sweeney) is filming adult content with Maddie's (Alexa Demie) help; Nate (Elordi) is married to Cassie and in some trouble of his own; Jules (Hunter Schafer) is a sugar baby now.

Cast changes Meet the new cast members Maude Apatow returns as Lexi, too, and she is now an assistant to a showrunner. The third season of Euphoria will feature 20 new cast members, including singer Rosalia and media personality Trisha Paytas. Other newcomers include Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, Eli Roth, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Sam Trammell, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Matthew Willig. However, Storm Reid (who played Zendaya's on-screen sister), Austin Abrams, and Algee Smith are not returning for the third season.

Advertisement