No toxins found in Zubeen Garg's body: Autopsy report
Entertainment
The latest autopsy report on beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically drowned in Singapore last month, confirms there were no toxins in his body.
Tests from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and CFSL New Delhi ruled out poisoning as a cause of death, confirming that poisoning was not the cause of death.
'Justice for Zubeen Garg' movement gaining momentum
The report also said external injuries didn't cause his death.
With questions still lingering, the 'Justice for Zubeen Garg' movement is gaining momentum online.
Leading the charge, his wife Garima urged fans to keep using #JusticeForZubeenGarg and shared, "We have been waiting patiently for 22 days to know what happened (in Singapore)," as their family keeps pushing for answers and closure.