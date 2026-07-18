Nolan wears Tandon Ajrak silk tie at 'The Odyssey' premiere
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan turned heads at The Odyssey's New York premiere on July 14, 2026, by pairing his classic black suit with a custom Ajrak silk tie from Indian label Aahaan Tandon.
The tie's bold geometric patterns and rich colors gave his look a cool blend of tradition and modern style.
Ajrak block printing enters red carpet
Ajrak is an ancient block-printing art from Gujarat and Sindh, usually made using natural dyes and detailed handwork.
By choosing this handcrafted accessory, Nolan spotlighted Indian craftsmanship on the global stage and showed how cultural fashion and sustainability are making their way into red carpet style.