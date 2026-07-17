Nolan's 'The Odyssey' hits India July 17 amid buzzing bookings

Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, lands in Indian theaters on July 17, and advance bookings are already buzzing.

Tickets start at ₹150 and go all the way up to ₹3,400 for premium seats, showing just how hyped fans are.

This epic adventure, inspired by Homer's classic and starring Matt Damon, is tipped to open bigger than Nolan's previous hit Oppenheimer.