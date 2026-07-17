Nolan's 'The Odyssey' hits India July 17 amid buzzing bookings
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, lands in Indian theaters on July 17, and advance bookings are already buzzing.
Tickets start at ₹150 and go all the way up to ₹3,400 for premium seats, showing just how hyped fans are.
This epic adventure, inspired by Homer's classic and starring Matt Damon, is tipped to open bigger than Nolan's previous hit Oppenheimer.
India 'The Odyssey' premium seats ₹1,240-₹3,400
Premium ticket rates vary depending on the city: Pune tops out at ₹3,400 for recliners while Bengaluru offers seats for a more chill ₹1,240.
Shows run from early morning (8:20 a.m.) till almost midnight (11:55 p.m.).
With IMAX visuals and a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland, early reviews are positive and demand is high.