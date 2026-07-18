Nolan's 'The Odyssey' opens with ₹17.40 cr net in India
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new fantasy action film, The Odyssey, just kicked off with a bang in India.
It pulled in ₹17.40 crore net on opening day (July 17) across more than 8,400 shows, and theaters saw nearly half their seats filled, pretty solid for all language versions.
'The Odyssey' English version ₹13.75 cr
Most of the money came from the English version, which made ₹13.75 crore. The Hindi dub added ₹1.90 crore, Telugu brought in ₹1.10 crore, and Tamil chipped in with ₹65 lakh.
While that's an impressive start, The Odyssey's debut still trails behind Hollywood hits like Avatar: Fire and Ash (₹18 crore) and Deadpool & Wolverine (₹21 crore) when they first landed in India.