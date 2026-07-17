Nolan's 'The Odyssey' opens worldwide with Patel as Eurylochus

Patel grew up in Cambridgeshire with Gujarati Indian parents from East Africa and got into acting early through local theater.

At just 16, he joined BBC's EastEnders as Tamwar Masood, a role he held for nearly 10 years.

His film breakthrough came with Yesterday (2019), followed by standout roles in Netflix's Don't Look Up, Station Eleven, and the Enola Holmes series.

Now with The Odyssey, Patel keeps proving he's got range and staying power on the global stage.