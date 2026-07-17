Nolan's 'The Odyssey' opens worldwide with Patel as Eurylochus
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey lands in theaters worldwide this Friday, bringing Homer's classic story to life.
Himesh Patel, a British-Indian actor, plays Eurylochus (Odysseus's loyal right-hand man) alongside stars like Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o.
It's Patel's second time working with Nolan after Tenet (2020), marking another big step in his Hollywood journey.
Patel rose from 'EastEnders' to films
Patel grew up in Cambridgeshire with Gujarati Indian parents from East Africa and got into acting early through local theater.
At just 16, he joined BBC's EastEnders as Tamwar Masood, a role he held for nearly 10 years.
His film breakthrough came with Yesterday (2019), followed by standout roles in Netflix's Don't Look Up, Station Eleven, and the Enola Holmes series.
Now with The Odyssey, Patel keeps proving he's got range and staying power on the global stage.