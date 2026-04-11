Parvathy Thiruvothu expresses regret over skin darkening in 'Thangalaan'

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu , who made her Tamil film debut with Poo in 2008, has expressed regret over her past decision to darken her skin for movie roles. Speaking to News18, she said, "I'm not proud of it at all." The actor appeared in Thangalaan alongside ﻿Chiyaan Vikram , where she had to get "blackfaced." However, she wasn't happy about it.

Regret 'When you know better, you do better' Thiruvothu said, "When you know better, you do better. My apologies won't matter, but I do apologize. I wouldn't do that again." She told director Pa Ranjith during the casting call for Thangalaan that she wouldn't be doing blackfacing. "Gengammal can be tanned because she's working on the fields all day, but she can't be blackfaced," she explained.

Character portrayal 'I would still want to claim that I maintained...' Thiruvothu suggested that her character could be naturally sunburned if exposed to the sun. She said, "I told him that I can get naturally sunburned if I'm out in the sun for two days, and then we can have the impression of my skin peeling off (through make-up)." "I would still want to claim that I maintained the body make-up true to the geography and the weather she lived in, which affected how her skin was, rather than getting blackfaced."

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