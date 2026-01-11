'We're born, then assaulted': Parvathy on childhood harassment experiences

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently opened up about her childhood experiences of harassment by male strangers. Speaking on The Male Feminist podcast, she recounted one such incident that has haunted her for years. "We are born, and then we are assaulted," she said, recalling how these encounters began at a young age.

Harassment experiences 'We are born and then we are assaulted' Parvathy shared multiple instances of harassment, including being pinched while getting into an auto-rickshaw and being hit on the chest by a stranger at a railway station. "It was not even like touching, it was like thap! I was a child at that time and I remember being in pain." "My mom used to teach me how to walk on the streets. Don't window shop. Look at men's hands."

Impact on childhood 'The number of times I have turned around...' Parvathy also spoke about the impact these experiences had on her growing up. She recalled how her mother would prepare her for the outside world by teaching her to be vigilant. "The number of times I have turned around and seen a guy with his mundu up... showing his thing. I had no idea what was happening at that time." "It is only much later when you go back and see that our bodies have been impacted by these experiences."