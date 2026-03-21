Noted 'Odissi' dancer Madhumita Raut (59) dies of cardiac arrest

Her life and career in pictures

Born to legendary dancers Guru Mayadhar Raut and Mamta Khuntia Raut, Madhumita started learning Odissi young and gave her first formal solo (Manch Pravesh) at age eight.

She performed at major festivals in countries including Ireland, England, Scotland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Austria, Spain, Morocco, France, Portugal, Japan and the United States and led the Jayantika-Mayadhar Raut School of Odissi Dance in Delhi.

Known for blending Odissi with global poetry, from Goethe to Dinkar, she also founded an annual dance festival honoring her mother's legacy.