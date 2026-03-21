Noted 'Odissi' dancer Madhumita Raut (59) dies of cardiac arrest
Madhumita Raut, a well-known Odissi dancer, died of cardiac arrest in Delhi early Saturday morning (March 21, 2026) at age 59.
Her brother shared that she had been unwell for some time before her passing at a private hospital.
The last rites are set for 3:30pm today at Lodhi Crematorium.
Her life and career in pictures
Born to legendary dancers Guru Mayadhar Raut and Mamta Khuntia Raut, Madhumita started learning Odissi young and gave her first formal solo (Manch Pravesh) at age eight.
She performed at major festivals in countries including Ireland, England, Scotland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Austria, Spain, Morocco, France, Portugal, Japan and the United States and led the Jayantika-Mayadhar Raut School of Odissi Dance in Delhi.
Known for blending Odissi with global poetry, from Goethe to Dinkar, she also founded an annual dance festival honoring her mother's legacy.
She was also a pioneer in her field
Madhumita broke new ground as the first Odissi artist to perform in a temple in the Netherlands, inspiring dancers worldwide with her creative approach and dedication to keeping classical dance vibrant and relevant.