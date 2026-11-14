NTR announces 1st film with director Ravipudi promising 'laugh riot'
Jr NTR just announced he's teaming up with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi for their first film together, promising fans a "laugh riot."
Both stars shared their excitement online, and filming is set to kick off soon.
Ravipudi's 'F2' 'F3' and NTR's 'Dragon'
Ravipudi is known for crowd-pleasers like F2: Fun and Frustration, F3, and the action flick Bhagavanth Kesari. His latest was Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with Chiranjeevi.
Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy shooting Dragon with Prashanth Neel, alongside Rukmini Vasanth and Anil Kapoor.