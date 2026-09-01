Oberoi thrilled as 'Toxic' hits ₹221.55cr net India box office
Entertainment
Akshay Oberoi is thrilled about Toxic's massive box office run. Released on August 26, the film has pulled in ₹221.55 crore net in India, even with mixed reviews.
He called it "a spectacle" and admitted he's never seen one of his films earn ₹100 crore in a single day, saying, "I'm extremely happy."
Oberoi credits Anand, calls experience great
Oberoi credits Siddharth Anand for helping him get noticed by director Geetu Mohandas after their work together on Flesh and Fighter.
Grateful for the opportunity, he brushed off any negativity about Toxic and summed up his experience simply: "For me, it's been a great experience. Baat khatam (That's the end of the matter)."