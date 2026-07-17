'Obsession' by Barker hits Peacock after $428 million box office
Obsession, the breakout horror film directed by 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, is officially streaming on Peacock as of July 17.
With a tiny $750,000 budget and a massive $428 million box office haul, it's still playing in theaters even after hitting streaming.
If you missed the buzz, now's your chance to catch it from home.
'Obsession' plot and Peacock trial
The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store worker who breaks the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win over his crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette), but things get creepy fast when he realizes there's a dark price for his wish.
The film's unique plot and strong acting have earned it rave reviews.
Want to watch without paying? Just activate Peacock's seven-day trial through Prime Video and stream Obsession free, no strings attached.