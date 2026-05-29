'Off Campus' S02: Cast, plot, filming details

The second season of the popular Prime Video series Off Campus will start filming in June 2026, with an expected wrap date of September 18, reported Forbes. If the production schedule is followed, fans can expect the new season to premiere in April or May 2027. The upcoming season will shift focus from Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham's romance to Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla).

Filming locations Likely filming locations for upcoming season While no official filming locations have been confirmed, it is likely that the show will return to Vancouver, where Season 1 was filmed. The University of British Columbia in Vancouver was used as Briar University campus, and this is expected to remain unchanged for continuity purposes. In addition, scenes were shot at The Douglas, Autograph Collection Hotel for Dean's New York City apartment.

Production team New season will focus on Allie, Dean's romance Showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed the news of Dean and Allie's story taking center stage in Season 2. She said, "We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean's story as our primary romance of season 2 after kickstarting their romance in season 1." The cast will also include Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Julia Sarah Stone, India Fowler, Antonio Ciprian, and Hamilton star Phillipa Soo.

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