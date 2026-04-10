Offset requested paternity test for estranged wife Cardi B's child

In a surprising turn of events, rapper Offset (34) had reportedly requested a paternity test for his estranged wife Cardi B (33) and NFL star Stefon Diggs's (32) child. The request was filed in court on February 25 amid the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings, reported TMZ on Thursday (local time). However, the judge denied this request but approved another one for a DNA test for one of Cardi B's other children.

Child details 'Newborn' referred to in court documents The court documents didn't disclose the birth dates of the children involved. However, one of them was referred to as a "newborn," which likely pertains to Cardi B and Diggs's child born in November 2025. The Like What singer welcomed her fourth child, a son, last November, writing on Instagram, "Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it! I brought...a new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me."

Relationship timeline A look at Cardi B-Offset's relationship timeline Cardi B and Offset, who share three children together, have had a rocky relationship since they started dating in February 2017. Their first date was at Super Bowl LI, and they secretly got married in September 2017. However, their marriage has been marred by infidelity rumors on Offset's part. Despite these challenges, the couple has reconciled over the years and welcomed their children Kulture (2018), Wave (2021), and Blossom (2024).

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