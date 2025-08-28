Old post from Selena Gomez-Taylor Swift resurfaces amid their engagements

Selena Gomez , the American singer and actor, recently celebrated her bestie Taylor Swift 's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. Gomez shared photos from the dreamy garden proposal on Instagram Stories, writing, "When bestie gets engaged." For Gomez, however, the moment wasn't just about the dazzling ring. It also brought back memories of an interaction she had with Swift nearly 16 years ago that has since resurfaced.

Nostalgic tweet Swift's 'prophetic' response to Gomez's 2009 tweet In April 2009, Gomez had posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That's what love supposed to be. Truly amazing." Swift responded to her post with words that now feel prophetic: "Real love still happens sometimes." "It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too." Fans were quick to make the connection, resurfacing old tweets and sharing them alongside side-by-side photos from both singers' engagements.

Twitter Post See the throwback post here @selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 14, 2009

Engagement celebration Swift announced her engagement on Instagram On Tuesday, Swift revealed her engagement with photos of Kelce proposing in a flower-filled garden. The Grammy-winning star, wearing a flowing gown, flaunted her sparkling diamond ring as she captioned the post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The announcement instantly sent fans worldwide into a frenzy, with many swooning over the fairytale moment between one of music's biggest icons and American football's most celebrated athletes.