From 'Bridesmaids' to 'The Heat': Paul Feig's best movies ranked

Paul Feig is a celebrated director, especially in the comedy genre. His movies are known for their strong ensemble casts and witty humor, which is what makes them so loved by audiences. Here, we take a look at five of his famous comedy movies and what made them so special. Each movie speaks of Feig's ability to combine humor with engaging storytelling.

#1 'Bridesmaids' Released in 2011, Bridesmaids became a huge hit and is often credited with bringing the female-led comedy genre back to life. The film traces the story of Annie, played by Kristen Wiig, as she tackles her position as maid of honor for her best friend's wedding. With its sharp humor and relatable characters, Bridesmaids received critical acclaim and grossed over $288mn million worldwide.

#2 'The Heat' In 2013, Feig directed The Heat, headlining Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy as an unlikely duo of law enforcement officers. The film blends action with comedy as the two characters join forces to take down a drug lord. Renowned for its impeccable comedic timing and chemistry between the leads, The Heat was both a box office smash and a hit with the audience.

#3 'Spy' Released in 2015, Spy stars Melissa McCarthy as Susan Cooper, a desk-bound CIA analyst turned undercover agent. The film hilariously parodies spy thrillers while also delivering laughs with its funny script and performances. With a worldwide box office collection of over $235 million, Spy also further established Feig's reputation for creating successful comedies.

#4 'Ghostbusters (2016)' Feig's reboot of the classic franchise hit theaters in 2016 with an all-female lead cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones. It drew mixed reactions from fans of the original series for its casting dynamics and storyline approach, but still entertained many viewers around the world, earning millions at the box office.