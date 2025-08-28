Next Article
Willenhall's Lock Stock festival to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
The Bostin Brass Band, known for leading Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession last month, is set to pay tribute to the legendary rocker at Willenhall's Lock Stock festival this Sunday (August 31, 2025).
The event at Willenhall Memorial Park is expected to bring in thousands of fans and follows closely after Osbourne's farewell concert at Villa Park.
More about the festival
Now in its eighth year, the festival celebrates local pop, rock, and soul talent while honoring Willenhall's music history—think classic acts like The Rolling Stones once playing here.
"Willenhall's music history is embedded in the DNA of the town," organizer Nigel Dutton said.
This year, two stages will help raise funds for The Good Shepherd and NSPCC Childline.