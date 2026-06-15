Singer Oliver Tree (32) dies in helicopter crash
What's the story
American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree has died in a helicopter crash in Brazil. The incident occurred on Sunday morning (local time) and involved two helicopters, leaving six people dead, including Tree. The 32-year-old was known for songs such as Life Goes On and Miss You.
Career highlights
Tree's rise to fame
Tree, known for his bowl-cut hairstyle and 1980s-inspired clothing, started his career by producing dubstep music. He later gained fame with Whethan's 2016 track, When I'm Down. In 2018, he released the EP Alien Boy, which not only increased his popularity in the electronic music genre but also made him a sensation on social media platforms like TikTok.
Last moments
The singer was on tour
Tree was in Brazil as part of his The World's First World Tour. He had recently performed in Sao Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to continue his tour in Lisbon on July 13. The Brazilian Air Force has confirmed that investigators from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents were called to conduct an initial investigation into the incident involving two aircrafts. Tree's last Instagram post was just a day ago.
Tribute
Melanie Martinez's heartfelt tribute
Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, who was previously in a relationship with Tree, shared a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram. She wrote, "Been an absolute wreck today." "I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked." "Rest in peace, Oliver. I know you're making the angels giggle. I'll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you're scheming up in heaven. All my love."