Singer Oliver Tree (32) dies in helicopter crash

Last moments

The singer was on tour

Tree was in Brazil as part of his The World's First World Tour. He had recently performed in Sao Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to continue his tour in Lisbon on July 13. The Brazilian Air Force has confirmed that investigators from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents were called to conduct an initial investigation into the incident involving two aircrafts. Tree's last Instagram post was just a day ago.