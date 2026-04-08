Netflix announces 'One Piece' S03: What to expect

Netflix has confirmed the third season of its live-action adaptation of One Piece, titled One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta . The new installment will premiere in 2027 and focus on the Straw Hat Pirates as they navigate a civil war in the desert kingdom of Alabasta. This arc is particularly significant as Alabasta is home to Princess Vivi, who becomes a key ally to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in Season 2.

Plot details Sir Crocodile funds the civil war The official synopsis for the third season reads: "A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves." The Straw Hats must face this "brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom from crumbling into the sand."

Casting updates New characters and returning actors in S03 The third season will also see new characters played by Xolo Mariduena as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. Other actors who appeared in the second season but will have a bigger role in this season include Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), Charithra Chandran (Princess Vivi), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra), Lera Abova (Nico Robin), and Joe Manganiello (Sir Crocodile).

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Season finale Co-showrunners promise an epic adaptation of the Alabasta arc The third season of One Piece will be a thrilling adaptation of the Alabasta arc from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. Co-showrunners Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes expressed their excitement for this beloved arc, promising an epic and emotional story. "Season 3 builds on everything we've done before to tell a war story that's epic and emotional, spectacular and surprising," Tracz said.

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