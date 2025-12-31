Oprah Winfrey opens up about weight loss, sobriety, and GLP-1 drugs

Why did Oprah turn to GLP-1 drugs?

After years of struggling with her weight—at one point hitting 96kg and facing pre-diabetes—Oprah started using GLP-1 injections when she accepted obesity as a disease.

The meds helped her manage her appetite, allowed her to move away from strict diets, and she found herself enjoying exercise again.

She did pause them in early 2024 and gained some weight back even with healthy habits, so now she's okay with using them long-term, having been close to her goal of 73kg.