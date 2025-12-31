Next Article
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton just had baby number 2
Entertainment
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have welcomed their second child, with Hiddleston calling the experience "the most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering experience."
The couple first met while costarring in the 2019 play Betrayal, later starring together on stage in both London and New York.
From secret romance to family of 4
Their relationship became public at the 2021 Tony Awards.
By March 2022, engagement rumors started swirling after Ashton was spotted with a diamond ring at the BAFTAs—later confirmed by both People and Hiddleston himself ("I'm very happy").
Their first child arrived in October 2022, with friends sharing that they were "filled with joy."