Orenda Group launches ₹100cr media fund backing films startups events
A new ₹100 crore media fund is coming to shake up India's entertainment scene.
Entrepreneur and chartered accountant Tarun Shah's Orenda Group has teamed up with National Award-winning actor-producer Manasi Parekh, singer-producer Parthiv Gohil, and Los Angeles-based actor-producer Rashaana Shah to back films, media startups, and live events.
Their big goal? Move the industry away from risky project-by-project deals and bring in more structure and steady investment.
Orenda fund targets 30% return
The Orenda Media Growth Fund plans to run for four years, aiming for a solid 30% return. Half of the money goes into movies, with the rest split between media startups (30%) and intellectual properties plus live-event franchises (20%).
The team just introduced three global projects at the Venice Film Festival: Purple America, Nanda Devi, and Laxman, showing they're serious about premium content that connects across borders.
The fund is waiting on SEBI approval but should open for investors soon.