Orenda Group launches ₹100cr media fund backing films startups events

The Orenda Media Growth Fund plans to run for four years, aiming for a solid 30% return. Half of the money goes into movies, with the rest split between media startups (30%) and intellectual properties plus live-event franchises (20%).

The team just introduced three global projects at the Venice Film Festival: Purple America, Nanda Devi, and Laxman, showing they're serious about premium content that connects across borders.

The fund is waiting on SEBI approval but should open for investors soon.