'O'Romeo' starring Kapoor Dimri now renting on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
O'Romeo, the romantic thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, just dropped for rent on Amazon Prime Video.
The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, first hit theaters on February 13, 2026.
Even though reviews were mixed and it faced tough competition from Tu Yaa Main, it still managed to pull in a solid box office run.
Patekar Jalal Tiwary among cast
Kapoor leads as Ustara with Dimri as Afsha.
Nana Patekar (Ismail Khan) and Farida Jalal (Dadi) add some classic charm, while Avinash Tiwary plays the main villain, Jalal.
The lineup also features Tamannaah Bhatia as Rabia and Disha Patani as dancer Julie, plus supporting roles from Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande.