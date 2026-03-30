'O'Romeo' starring Kapoor Dimri now renting on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

O'Romeo, the romantic thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, just dropped for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, first hit theaters on February 13, 2026.

Even though reviews were mixed and it faced tough competition from Tu Yaa Main, it still managed to pull in a solid box office run.