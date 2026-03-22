Vijay Sethupathi's 'Kaattaan': Cast, plot, release details
What's the story
The Tamil web series Muthu alias Kaattaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on March 27. The rural action drama will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali. The show contains violence and gore and promises a thrilling storyline, full of twists.
Series insights
Plot details and more
While the exact plot is still under wraps, the show reportedly revolves around a severed head with police and others searching for its body. The series is set in a village and follows a man who excels at various odd jobs. OTTPlay reported that the story was written by director M Manikandan for two seasons, but the makers have decided to greenlight only one season for now.
Production details
About the cast and crew
Apart from Sethupathi, the series also stars Milind Soman, Singampuli, and Muthukumaran, among others. The show has been produced by Sethupathi. It is directed by National Award-winner Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar. Manikandan is known for critically acclaimed films like Kaaka Muttai and Kadaisi Vivasayi, the latter of which was his most recent release.