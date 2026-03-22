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Home / News / Entertainment News / Vijay Sethupathi's 'Kaattaan': Cast, plot, release details
Vijay Sethupathi's 'Kaattaan': Cast, plot, release details
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Vijay Sethupathi's 'Kaattaan': Cast, plot, release details

By Isha Sharma
Mar 22, 2026
11:53 am
What's the story

The Tamil web series Muthu alias Kaattaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on March 27. The rural action drama will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali. The show contains violence and gore and promises a thrilling storyline, full of twists.

Series insights

Plot details and more

While the exact plot is still under wraps, the show reportedly revolves around a severed head with police and others searching for its body. The series is set in a village and follows a man who excels at various odd jobs. OTTPlay reported that the story was written by director M Manikandan for two seasons, but the makers have decided to greenlight only one season for now.

Production details

About the cast and crew

Apart from Sethupathi, the series also stars Milind Soman, Singampuli, and Muthukumaran, among others. The show has been produced by Sethupathi. It is directed by National Award-winner Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar. Manikandan is known for critically acclaimed films like Kaaka Muttai and Kadaisi Vivasayi, the latter of which was his most recent release.

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