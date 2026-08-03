When to watch 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on Netflix 

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a period drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

It tells the story of 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who is haunted by memories of his first love and home left behind during Partition.

His final wish is to return to his birthplace in pre-Partition Punjab, now across the India-Pakistan border.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles.