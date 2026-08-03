When to watch 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on Netflix
What's the story
Despite a slow start at the box office, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga eventually won over audiences with positive word-of-mouth reviews for its emotional storytelling. For a mid-budget emotional drama, the Bollywood film worked well in theaters and is now looking at a second shelf life with its upcoming OTT debut. Proving reports right, the film is arriving on Netflix this Friday, as confirmed by the app and site of the OTT giant.
Film synopsis
But what's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' all about?
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a period drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.
It tells the story of 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who is haunted by memories of his first love and home left behind during Partition.
His final wish is to return to his birthplace in pre-Partition Punjab, now across the India-Pakistan border.
The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles.
Film success
Meanwhile, find out more about its box office collections
Despite a modest opening, Main Vaapas Aaunga's box office collections picked up due to strong audience feedback and positive reviews.
The film reportedly earned over ₹99cr worldwide against a budget of around ₹70cr, making it one of the year's most successful sleeper hits.
The success has also paved the way for another collaboration between Ali and its young stars Raina and Wagh on a new project.