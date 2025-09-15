OTT: 'Saiyaara' beats 'Coolie' on Netflix

Saiyaara, Mohit Suri's 2025 Hindi musical romance starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, just made a splashy debut on Netflix. Dropping on September 12, it pulled in 5.5 million views in its first week—leaving Rajinikanth's Coolie trailing with 4.7 million on Prime Video during the same period.

'Saiyaara's numbers speak for themselves Saiyaara didn't just edge out Coolie—it also beat other recent OTT releases like Inspector Zende (2.5 million views) and Maalik (2 million).

The film was already a box office hit after its July theatrical release, earning massive returns.

This is what happens in 'Saiyaara' Saiyaara follows musician Krish and lyricist Vaani as they navigate love and fate.

Under Suri's direction, it's connecting with fans of new-age Bollywood romance—both in theaters and online.