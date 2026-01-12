'Adolescence's Owen Cooper (16) scripts history with Golden Globe win!

Owen Cooper, the 16-year-old star of Adolescence, made history at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (US time) by becoming the youngest-ever winner in the male actor in a supporting role on television category. His win breaks Chris Colfer's record; he was 20 when he won for Glee in 2010. This also makes Cooper the second-youngest male Globe winner ever, after Ricky Schroder, who won at age nine in 1980 for the film The Champ.

Acceptance speech Cooper's emotional acceptance speech at Golden Globes During his acceptance speech, Cooper expressed disbelief at his achievement. "Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family has been put through," he said. He humorously shared how he was the only boy in his drama class but persevered despite feeling embarrassed. "We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family," he added.

Emmy success Cooper's historic win at the Emmys Cooper's win at the Golden Globes comes after his historic victory at the Emmys. He won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, making him the youngest male acting winner in Emmy history. His role as Jamie Miller in Netflix's miniseries Adolescence earned him this recognition. The show also bagged other major awards, including Best Limited Series and Best Actor (Stephen Graham).