Padukone and Singh share 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' teaser trailer

The show stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat as her accusation against cult leader Sunil Chakosi triggers an investigation that grabs national attention.

The plot weaves together a police probe, courtroom drama, and media coverage.

Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia (with Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor joining the cast), Hunkkaar: The Roar is streaming on Hotstar Specials from September 25.

Padda said, "Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I'm glad to finally share it with you all."