Padukone and Singh share 'Hunkkaar: The Roar' teaser trailer
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are backing the new series Hunkkaar: The Roar, sharing the teaser trailer on Instagram with plenty of excitement.
Ranveer dropped a lively "Bangggg LFG," while Deepika tagged director Karan D Kapadia and showed her support for the project.
Plot centers on Meenu Rawat's allegation
The show stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat as her accusation against cult leader Sunil Chakosi triggers an investigation that grabs national attention.
The plot weaves together a police probe, courtroom drama, and media coverage.
Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia (with Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor joining the cast), Hunkkaar: The Roar is streaming on Hotstar Specials from September 25.
Padda said, "Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I'm glad to finally share it with you all."