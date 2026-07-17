Padukone filmed during 3rd trimester keeping 'Raaka' production on track
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone went all-in for Atlee's upcoming sci-fi fantasy action spectacle Raaka, filming tough action scenes during her third trimester.
She even worked night shifts to keep things moving, and her dedication helped the production stay on track.
One crew member called her efforts "inspiring," especially since she was balancing work and caring for her young daughter at home.
'Raaka' set for pan-India 2027 release
Raaka, starring Padukone and Allu Arjun, is packed with big visual effects and action.
The film is set for a pan-India release in 2027, and excitement around Padukone's performance just keeps growing.