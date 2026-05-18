Pakistani actor draws flak for calling SRK's 'Devdas' overrated 

Pakistani actor Dananeer Mobeen has sparked a controversy by calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's 2002 film Devdas overrated. The film features Shah Rukh Khan , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , and Madhuri Dixit . In a recent interview with Mashion, she questioned the film's storyline and its status as a classic. "What is the story? There's an alcoholic, there's a woman who has no self-respect...and there's another woman who is forced upon the man," she said.

Controversial remarks 'Why are we glamorizing alcoholism?' Mobeen further questioned the film's portrayal of alcoholism. "I get the sets, the grandeur, outfits, but the story? Why are we glamorizing alcoholism?" Her comments have since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from netizens. One user said, "What a shallow and uninformed take." Another read, "I'm sure Dananeer has no clue that Devdas was based on a novel from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay...This is what happens when you become an actor due to viral reels."

Career highlights Who is Dananeer Mobeen? Mobeen, 24, is an influencer-turned-actor who became famous for her catchphrase "Pawry hori hai" in 2021. She made her television debut with Sinf-e-Aahan on ARY Digital that year. Her breakthrough role came in 2023 with Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri. Last year, her show Meem Se Mohabbat also became a huge hit. In 2026, she appeared in Hurmat and made her film debut with Mera Lyari as Afsana Baloch.

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Director's perspective Bhansali on 'Devdas' accusations In a 2024 interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Devdas director Bhansali defended his film against accusations of romanticizing alcoholism. He said, "What is the story of Devdas? That he's a loser, he doesn't do anything, he gets upset...My actors didn't understand why we're telling this story. They said, 'it's romanticizing alcoholism.'" "I said, 'This is the story of a man who loved.' What is our biggest duty in this life? To love and give love. Does anyone love like Devdas?"

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