Pal criticizes Khan over comments on online trolling, credits fans
Entertainment
Comedian Sunil Pal has openly criticized Salman Khan for his recent comments on online trolling, reminding everyone that celebrities owe their fame to their fans.
Pal said, "Salman Khan is a star today because of all of us," and stressed that the audience is what truly makes someone a star.
Khan defends actors after Kaif comments
Pal also took aim at Bigg Boss, calling it out for putting the spotlight on celebrities he feels don't give back to society.
Meanwhile, Salman used his platform to defend fellow actors from trolling and spoke up about respecting celebrity privacy, especially after recent negative comments about Katrina Kaif's postpartum appearance.