Pallavi Sharda to star in French-Indian romance 'Stay'
What's the story
Actor Pallavi Sharda, best known for her role in the 2013 film Besharam, will soon be seen in a new avatar. She has been roped in to star in a French-Indian romance titled Stay, per Variety. In the movie, she will play Sailee, a recently divorced woman "living in India who has been groomed to take over her father's successful company." It is directed by Rohena Gera (Sir).
Film plot
Film will explore cross-cultural romance
Stay delves into the complexities of a cross-cultural romance.
Sharda's character, Sailee, falls for Leo (Julien de Saint-Jean), a delivery driver in Paris who aspires to be an actor.
However, their relationship is tested due to class and cultural differences and family pressure.
Actor's insights
Sharda announced her new project on Instagram
Sharda took to Instagram to share the news and reflect on her upcoming project.
She wrote, "You make film. And then you sell the film. That is how you do it. But at the core of any film is an idea, a feeling, a vibration."
"Films are a weird world. They suck you in to vortexes of creation, the aliveness of which exists just as much when the cameras are not rolling."
Actor's experience
Excitement of working with Gera
Sharda expressed her excitement about working with Gera on this project.
She wrote, "I pinched myself every time I got to Zoom with Rohena in the lead up to this film and delve deeply into our feelings and the mythologies that surrounded us as women operating across lands and cultures, in exploring the strangeness of constant cultural oscillation."
Actor's perspective
Sharda's thoughts on taking breaks between projects
Sharda also spoke about the importance of taking breaks between projects to process and integrate the experience.
She wrote, "The pauses between sets sometimes bring emptiness, yearning, but also synthesis...the experience of each film portal for an actor takes you so deep inside parts of yourself that you need the pauses in between to integrate."
"I'm still integrating this one," she added.