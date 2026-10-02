Pallavi to play Sita in 'Ramayana' marking major Hindi move
Entertainment
Sai Pallavi is all set to play Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, joining Rabir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.
Known for her strong roles in South Indian films, this marks a major move into Hindi cinema for her.
Pallavi 2025 net worth estimated 45-50cr
Pallavi's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between ₹45 crore and ₹50 crore, thanks to her film choices and selective brand deals.
Her fee reportedly jumped from over ₹2.5 to 3 crore per film to over ₹6 crore for Ramayana: Part 1, showing just how in demand she is now.
She's also pretty picky about endorsements, famously turning down a ₹2 crore fairness cream ad back in 2019 because it didn't align with her beliefs.