Pallavi to play Sita in 'Ramayana' marking major Hindi move

Pallavi's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between ₹45 crore and ₹50 crore, thanks to her film choices and selective brand deals.

Her fee reportedly jumped from over ₹2.5 to 3 crore per film to over ₹6 crore for Ramayana: Part 1, showing just how in demand she is now.

She's also pretty picky about endorsements, famously turning down a ₹2 crore fairness cream ad back in 2019 because it didn't align with her beliefs.