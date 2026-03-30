'Pallichattambi' 1st look reveals Mathew as Rathnakaran, Antony directs Thomas
Entertainment
The first-look poster for Pallichattambi just dropped, revealing Eldho Mathew as Rathnakaran.
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony and starring Tovino Thomas, this Malayalam film takes us back to the 1950s and 1960s, diving into stories of people standing up against oppression in post-independence India.
The movie is scheduled for release in early April 2026.
'Pallichattambi' to release in 5 languages
Pallichattambi isn't just sticking to Malayalam: it's releasing in five languages and features a cast including Kayadu Lohar, Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, and Baburaj.
The teaser hints at a cool mix of history and supernatural twists.
With music by Jakes Bejoy and visuals from Tijo Tomy, the film promises to show Tovino Thomas in a whole new light.