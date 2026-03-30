'Pallichattambi' 1st look reveals Mathew as Rathnakaran, Antony directs Thomas Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

The first-look poster for Pallichattambi just dropped, revealing Eldho Mathew as Rathnakaran.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony and starring Tovino Thomas, this Malayalam film takes us back to the 1950s and 1960s, diving into stories of people standing up against oppression in post-independence India.

The movie is scheduled for release in early April 2026.