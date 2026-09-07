Why 'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan said yes to 'BB 20'
What's the story
Actor Aasif Khan, known for his roles in Panchayat and Paatal Lok, has joined Bigg Boss 20. In an interview with SCREEN, he revealed that nothing would be as difficult as what he's faced in real life. He also expressed his admiration for host Salman Khan and said it was a major factor in his decision to join the show.
Decision
'Salman bhai... I have been his fan since childhood'
Khan said, "The first reason is the reason for the whole of India, Salman Bhai. There is no such person in India who is not his fan."
"I have been a fan of Salman Khan since childhood. And if I get a chance to stand with him, it would be stupid not to accept it."
Acting philosophy
On why he said yes to 'Bigg Boss'
Khan believes an actor should be versatile. He said, "As an actor, I believe one should be like a liquid that can flow in all directions."
"I started with theater. Then I did films. I worked on a lot of major OTT platforms; in fact, all the leading platforms in India."
"So I thought that if I had to explore TV, then it had to be larger than life."
Life philosophy
Khan on how he plans to survive in the show
When asked how he plans to survive in the challenging and stressful setting of Bigg Boss, Khan said, "There is nothing more difficult than life. We are living life every day. So there won't be any bigger challenges than those which come in life."
He added that he considers himself a "good person" and believes all humans have "flaws and qualities."
Career path
Career trajectory of the talented actor
Khan hails from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and started his career with theater. He then moved to casting and joined Casting Bay as an associate casting director.
His big-screen debut happened in 2019 with India's Most Wanted. He later starred in popular shows like Panchayat, Jamtara, and Paatal Lok.
Contestants
Meet the contestants of 'BB 20'
The latest season of Bigg Boss, which premiered on Sunday, also features Kanika Mann, Qazi Touqeer, Isha Rikhi, Aamrapali Dubey, Rohed Khan, Love Gill, Yung DSA, Mary Kom, and Tanmay Singh (Scout OP).
Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh, Rhiti Tiwari, and Mahhi Vij are also part of the show.