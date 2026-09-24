Pancholi denies involvement in Salian's death amid CBI probe

Sooraj Pancholi says he had nothing to do with the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Pancholi shared that he's never even met Salian or Aaditya Thackeray, another name linked to the case.

Since being connected to the incident, Pancholi has faced online abuse and threats.

The controversy resurfaced after the Bombay High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Salian's 2020 death.