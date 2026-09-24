Pancholi denies involvement in Salian's death amid CBI probe
Sooraj Pancholi says he had nothing to do with the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian.
Pancholi shared that he's never even met Salian or Aaditya Thackeray, another name linked to the case.
Since being connected to the incident, Pancholi has faced online abuse and threats.
The controversy resurfaced after the Bombay High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Salian's 2020 death.
Pancholi demands probe to clear name
Pancholi is asking for a thorough investigation to clear his name, saying these accusations have seriously hurt his career and personal life.
Pancholi insists he's open to legal action if there's real evidence against him, but stands by his innocence.
Pancholi also called out the media for jumping to conclusions, hoping for more responsible reporting going forward.