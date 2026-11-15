Panday says she was 'blown away' by Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
At the HT Leadership Summit, Ananya Panday shared how she was "Blown away" by Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.
The film's fresh take on the epic has caught a lot of attention since its release on November 5, 2026.
Panday keen on mythological roles
Ananya talked about her love for mythology, sparked by stories from her mom and grandmother. She's keen to explore mythological roles on screen and doesn't want to stick to just one genre. She enjoys both emotional and funny parts.
She also mentioned being a fan of novels like The Palace of Illusions, showing she's really into mythological storytelling.
Part two of Ramayana is expected in 2028 with Yash as Ravana.