Panettiere found unresponsive by Hickerson brothers at LA home
Entertainment
Hayden Panettiere, known for Nashville and Scream 2, was found unresponsive by her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, on August 16, just before her 37th birthday.
A wellness check had been done at her Los Angeles home a week earlier after someone raised concerns, but sadly, it was not enough to prevent the tragedy.
Klitschko files as Kaya's temporary representative
Authorities say there is no sign of foul play: her death is linked to toxic effects from substances like fentanyl and alprazolam.
While the investigation continues, Hayden's ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko has stepped in to help secure their daughter Kaya's future by filing as her temporary representative in court.