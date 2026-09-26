Panettiere's death ruled accidental while investigation remains active in Greenville
Entertainment
The investigation into Hayden Panettiere's death isn't over yet, even though it's been ruled accidental.
She was found unresponsive at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16, 2026.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said her passing was due to a mix of fentanyl and several other substances.
Naloxone found in Panettiere toxicology reports
Greenville Police explained that while the 911 call is marked "closed" in its system, the actual investigation is still active.
It is looking into what really happened, as toxicology reports showed multiple drugs in her system, including naloxone, pointing to an accidental overdose.