Pankaj Tripathi's 'Lailaaj' to be showcased at Bharat Rang Mahotsav
Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula's debut theater production, Lailaaj, has been chosen for the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Delhi. The musical comedy play is backed by their banner, Roopkatha Rangmanch. This festival is India's largest and most prestigious theater event, organized by the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi.
Lailaaj is a special project for the Tripathi clan as it marks his return to the stage after more than a decade. The play also features his daughter Aashi Tripathi in her stage debut. Directed and written by Faiz Mohammed Khan, Lailaaj is Roopkatha Rangmanch's first production to be showcased at a theater festival of such national and international repute.
Expressing his feelings about Lailaaj being selected for Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Tripathi said in a statement, "Bharat Rang Mahotsav holds a very special place in the world of Indian theater, and to have Lailaaj selected for its 25th edition is truly humbling." "Theater is where my roots lie...To bring our very first production under Roopkatha Rangmanch to a platform like this feels like a full-circle moment."
Tripathi further added, "Sharing this stage with my daughter Aashi adds an emotional layer that I will always cherish." "I see this not just as a performance but as an offering to the theater community that shaped me." Co-producer Mridula also shared her thoughts on the achievement, saying it "was never to chase scale or recognition, but to tell stories with sincerity and warmth."