Pankaj Tripathi's 'Lailaaj' to be showcased at Bharat Rang Mahotsav

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula's debut theater production, Lailaaj, has been chosen for the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Delhi. The musical comedy play is backed by their banner, Roopkatha Rangmanch. This festival is India's largest and most prestigious theater event, organized by the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi.

Production details 'Lailaaj' marks Tripathi's return to the stage Lailaaj is a special project for the Tripathi clan as it marks his return to the stage after more than a decade. The play also features his daughter Aashi Tripathi in her stage debut. Directed and written by Faiz Mohammed Khan, Lailaaj is Roopkatha Rangmanch's first production to be showcased at a theater festival of such national and international repute.

Actor's statement Tripathi expressed gratitude for 'Lailaaj's selection Expressing his feelings about Lailaaj being selected for Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Tripathi said in a statement, "Bharat Rang Mahotsav holds a very special place in the world of Indian theater, and to have Lailaaj selected for its 25th edition is truly humbling." "Theater is where my roots lie...To bring our very first production under Roopkatha Rangmanch to a platform like this feels like a full-circle moment."

Advertisement