Why was Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked in Bihar?
What's the story
Bijendra Nath Tiwari, the brother of Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, was reportedly attacked with sharp weapons in Bihar. The incident took place in Belsand village under the Madhopur police station jurisdiction and is believed to be a result of a long-standing feud, as per IANS. Tiwari has been admitted to a Patna hospital for treatment, where he is currently in critical condition.
Attack details
Tiwari was attacked by waiting assailants
According to a report by Navbharat Times, the assailants were lying in wait for Tiwari and suddenly attacked him with sharp weapons. The attack left him severely injured, and his family members rushed him to the Model Sadar Hospital for emergency treatment. While administering first aid, doctors reportedly described his condition as "extremely critical."
Medical update
Special police team formed to nab assailants
Due to the severity of his injuries, Tiwari was referred to Patna for advanced medical care. He is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors. Meanwhile, a special police team has been formed to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack on Tiwari. They have launched raids in connection with the case.
Film release
Tripathi's upcoming projects
On the work front, Tripathi will soon be seen in the highly anticipated theatrical release of Mirzapur: The Movie. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Mohit Malik among others.