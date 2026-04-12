Paprigosh joins 'Karthigai Deepam 2' as Priya in family drama

Paprigosh's Priya shakes 'Karthigai Deepam 2'

Paprigosh's character is set to shake things up, adding new twists and emotional layers to the story.

While details about Priya are still under wraps, fans are curious how she'll fit into Karthik's journey as he deals with life after Deepa's death and faces fresh challenges back in his hometown.

If you're a fan of Tamil dramas or just looking for something engaging, this could be worth tuning in for.